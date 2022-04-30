Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GPCO opened at $10.07 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

