Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

GRAB has been the subject of several other reports. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

