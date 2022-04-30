Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

