Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
NYSE GVA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.65. 362,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,110. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Granite Construction (Get Rating)
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.