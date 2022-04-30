Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

NYSE GVA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.65. 362,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,110. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.