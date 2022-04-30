Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

