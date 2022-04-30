Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GEAHF stock remained flat at $$2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

