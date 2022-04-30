Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in April

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,944,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 1,224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

