Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,255. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.