Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.