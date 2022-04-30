GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,391. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.