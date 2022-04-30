Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

GFF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. 583,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $12,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 263,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

