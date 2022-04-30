Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

OMAB stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

