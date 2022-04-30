Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 58.7% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OMAB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

