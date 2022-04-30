Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.48 and a 1 year high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.