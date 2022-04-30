Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.