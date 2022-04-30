Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in April

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,000 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 3,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,126.7 days.

GRBMF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

