Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in April

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,297,600 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 4,254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,767.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

