Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of GUZOF traded down 0.06 on Friday, reaching 1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.44. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of 1.18 and a 12-month high of 2.73.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

