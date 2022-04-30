GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GSE Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 4,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

