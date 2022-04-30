GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GTY Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

