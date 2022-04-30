Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

