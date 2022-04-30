H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 135,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99.
