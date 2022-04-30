H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 135,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

