H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $23.07 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

