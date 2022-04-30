Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) versus American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.53 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -35.50 American Resources $7.76 million 15.33 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.02

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hallador Energy and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

