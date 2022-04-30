Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Shares of HWC opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
