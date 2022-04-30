Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of HWC opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

