Hanmi Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 441,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 110,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 51,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

