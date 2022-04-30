Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €188.00 ($202.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.4989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

