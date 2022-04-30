HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

HONE opened at $13.39 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

