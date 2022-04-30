Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Hawaiian stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

