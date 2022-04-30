Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $486.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Haynes International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.