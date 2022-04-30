Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
NASDAQ HAYN traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $486.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.