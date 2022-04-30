Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
HAYPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$15.02 during midday trading on Friday. Hays has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.
About Hays (Get Rating)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
