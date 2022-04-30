Head-To-Head Analysis: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AppYea and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.92% 14.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 15.99 $357.21 million $4.37 32.78

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Risk and Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats AppYea on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

