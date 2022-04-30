Head-To-Head Comparison: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 23.11 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -6.54

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.68%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.35% Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30%

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Get Rating)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

