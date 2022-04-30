Head to Head Comparison: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) vs. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.7% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exicure and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $16.61 million 1.03 -$64.10 million ($0.72) -0.19 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $97.07 million 13.62 -$79.00 million ($4.98) -12.93

Exicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exicure and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57

Exicure presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2,846.43%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $93.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Exicure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A -229.15% -84.02% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -108.39% -24.62% -22.43%

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc. to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen S.A. to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.