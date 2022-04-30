Head-To-Head Comparison: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sema4 and Babylon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.48 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.20 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Sema4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sema4 presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 434.88%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 457.43%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Babylon beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

