Head to Head Contrast: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% Quotient -350.92% N/A -56.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VolitionRx and Quotient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,667.18 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.58 Quotient $43.38 million 1.36 -$111.03 million ($1.35) -0.43

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VolitionRx and Quotient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quotient has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.97%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Summary

Quotient beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ COVID-19 Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray specific to COVID-19 antibody detection. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

