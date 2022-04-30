Head-To-Head Review: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) versus Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BeyondSpring and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -144.52% -71.38% Pulmatrix -390.23% -32.97% -26.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BeyondSpring and Pulmatrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,873.68%. Pulmatrix has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.69%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Pulmatrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 43.83 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.93 Pulmatrix $5.17 million 3.27 -$20.17 million ($7.20) -0.71

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats BeyondSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma, and in patients with cystic fibrosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with stable moderate-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

