Head to Head Survey: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Franklin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.05 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.12 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Franklin Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franklin Mining (Get Rating)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.