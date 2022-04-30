Head-To-Head Survey: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.75 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 10.06 $29.37 million $0.10 2,067.00

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Workday 0 3 26 0 2.90

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.67%. Workday has a consensus price target of $308.79, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Workday.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Workday 0.57% 2.63% 1.12%

Summary

Workday beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

