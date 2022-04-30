Head to Head Survey: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) versus Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

62.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.80 million ($2.15) -2.25 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 16.73 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.06

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longboard Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.60% -23.69% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.69%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 228.69%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Its preclinical product candidates include LP659 and LP143, which focuses on developing therapies for multiple neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.