HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.
About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)
HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.