HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

