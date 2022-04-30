Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

