HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($43.01) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $38.36 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

