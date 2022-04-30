Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Given New SEK 160 Price Target at Barclays

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 170 to SEK 160 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTC:HMNTY opened at $12.58 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.82.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.