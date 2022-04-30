Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Given New SEK 160 Price Target at Barclays

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 170 to SEK 160 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTC:HMNTY opened at $12.58 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

