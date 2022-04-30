Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.81 ($83.67).

HEN3 opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.23 and a 200-day moving average of €70.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

