Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

