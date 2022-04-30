Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:HT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.