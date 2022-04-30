Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

