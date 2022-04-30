Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Posts Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $989.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 113.74%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

